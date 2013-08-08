"Sweden Information Technology Report Q3 2013" Published

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Even after a minor downgrade to our IT market forecast in the Q3 2013 on the basis of a weaker macroeconomic outlook, the Swedish IT market is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic in Western Europe. We forecast the IT market will increase by 4.8% in 2013 to a total value of SEK120.3bn, with growth sustained by trends within the IT market. Key to sustaining growth will be demand for tablets and hybrids/convertibles in the retail market, investment in datacentres, demand for cloud computing and development of real-time business software and services. There is however downside risk to this outlook from a worsening of conditions in the eurozone which could hit consumer and business confidence.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: SEK25.7bn in 2013 to SEK30.5bn in 2017, CAGR of 4.3% in local currency terms. Innovation in form factors based on Windows 8 and Intel's Haswell chips will sustain growth, along with a deepening of the tablet market based on availability of cheaper Android alternatives.
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Software Sales: SEK37.4bn in 2013 to SEK42.1bn in 2017, CAGR of 3.2% in local currency terms. Expenditure on enterprise resource planning (ERP) will pick up from H213 and 2014 as deferred investments boost spending. Meanwhile, upgrades to Windows 8 as support for XP is withdrawn will support growth over the medium term.
IT Services Sales: SEK57.2bn in 2013 to SEK69.4bn in 2017, compound annual growth rate of 5.0% in local currency terms. Cloud services and real time data analytic smart services will boost spending over our forecast period.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Sweden's score was 75.2 out of 100.0. Sweden sits below the larger markets of the UK, France and Germany, but ahead of Central and Eastern European markets.
Key Trends & Developments
The ERP market in Sweden is expected to see faster growth from H213 as business confidence improves. Research by HerbertNathan in 2013 shows the Swedish ERP market has seen a relatively lull in recent years, with the financial sector an important exception. Many firms deferred investment in the wake of the financial crisis, meaning there is now pent-up demand with an estimated 60% of Swedish enterprises with 200+ employees using old or nearly obsolete ERP systems. BMI expects spending to increase from H213, but particularly in 2014, and in the case of larger enterprises, spending will also be channelled into more complex deployments that will pave the way for real-time enterprise software, enabling enterprises to leverage Sweden's leadership in machine-to-machine communications deployments.
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