"Sweden Information Technology Report Q4 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sweden Information Technology Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The Swedish IT market is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic in Western Europe. We forecast the value of the IT market to increase by 4.5% in 2013 to SEK119.99bn, which is a slight downward revision from previous forecasts owing to the shift in consumption from notebooks to less expensive tablets. Over the medium term, the fastest-growing segments of the IT market will be tablets and hybrids/convertibles, data centres, cloud computing and real-time business software and services. Specific factors, such as the boom in Nordic data centres and the harmonisaiton of EU regulations on data security and privacy, could see growth move higher than our current outlook. However, a worsening of conditions in the eurozone, which would hit consumer and business confidence, represents a downside risk.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales are forecast to increase from SEK25.6bn in 2013 to SEK30.5bn in 2017, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% in local currency terms. Unit growth is forecast to be strong, but an increasing share of tablets in total sales is limiting increases in market value owing to the lower average selling price relative to notebooks.
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Software sales are forecast to increase from SEK37.3bn in 2013 to SEK42.0bn in 2017, equating to a CAGR of 3.2% in local currency terms. Expenditure on enterprise resource planning (ERP) is expected to pick up from H213 and into 2014 as deferred investments boost spending. Meanwhile, upgrades to Windows 8 as support for XP is withdrawn will support growth over the medium term.
IT services sales are forecast to increase from SEK57.0bn in 2013 to SEK69.2bn in 2017, equating to a CAGR of 5.0% in local currency terms. IT services will be the outperformer of the IT market, with cloud services and real-time data analytic smart services boosting spending over our forecast period.
Key Trends & Developments
Investment in research and development facilities in Sweden has continued in 2013 despite the potential for firms to locate operations in markets with lower labour costs. In September 2013, Ericsson announced plans to build three ICT new research centres - two of which will be in Sweden - with a total planned investment of around SEK7bn (US$1.06bn) over the course of five years. The Swedish research centres will be in Linkoping, in central Sweden, and in Kista near Stockholm. The centres will become platforms to bring together the 24,000 engineers Ericsson has located around the world by housing the latest technology and high-speed internet connectivity. Ericsson cited the technology and efficiency advantages of Sweden and noted that this more than offset the labour cost advantages of locating elsewhere.
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