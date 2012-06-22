Recently published research from Canadean, "Swedish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
"Swedish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Swedish foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Introduction and Landscape
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Swedish foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Sweden's business environment and landscape.The Swedish Foodservice report considers thedynamism of the economyand shift in the consumers' choices.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Swedish foodservice market remained insulated from the European recession. The widespread use of technology, high disposable income, and increasing health awareness, have made the market a lot more competitive than before. The market is expected to grow further between 2012 and 2016, driven by the growing number of households in the country, rise in the employed population, rise in disposable income, and the development of healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In spite of the economic recession, Swedish business confidence rose during 2008-2011. Additionally, increasing disposable income has given freedom to customers to spend on eating out. During the forecast period, this trend is expected to persist, which can be attributed to further increases in disposable income and consumer spending on tourism.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Swedish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Swedish foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of foodservice sector withinSweden.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the Profit and Cost sectors in the Swedish foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
