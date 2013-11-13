Sweeping FDA Changes in Pet Food Regulation Discussed by Marc Sanchez

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Marc Sanchez, the founder of Contract In-House Counsel and Consultants, LLC., recently discussed the sweeping changes of the pet food and animal feed under the newly proposed Preventative Controls and GMP rule. Sanchez noted in the Food Safety Tech blog, “The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the new rule late Friday. It is one of a suite of proposed rules issued this year under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The rule stands as one of the largest and is filled with new mandatory provisions for the industry. The proposed rule would modernize how animal food is manufactured, processed, packed, or held throughout the entire supply chain and minimize potential hazards in animal food. The proposed rule would require facilities develop a food safety plan and to follow current good manufacturing practices (GMPs).”



Sanchez represents FDA-regulated companies in the food, dietary supplement, beverage, cosmetic, medical device and drug industries. Sanchez’s practice includes working with both the FDA and USDA on compliance, recalls, and import matters. With a focus on international trade, he advises clients on the regulatory requirements and strategic corporate considerations that affect the importation, distribution and exportation of FDA-regulated products. Sanchez is considered a leading voice in understanding the Food Safety Modernization Act, which has fundamentally changed food law in the U.S.



Marc Sanchez will co-present a webinar with TraceGains titled, “Preparing for FSMA's Animal Food/Feed Rule,” on Friday, December 13, 2013 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT. Link to register: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/737742854 Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400