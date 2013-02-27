Sweepstakes Management Platform Unveiled by ViralSweep for Brands and Agencies

New Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- ViralSweep is proud to announce the launch of its new sweepstakes management platform. Businesses of all sizes can now build, run, and manage giveaways on their own site, instead of hosting them on a 3rd party site like Facebook. This allows brands to capture more leads and increase social engagement on their own turf.



ViralSweep provides in-depth analytics for each giveaway, allowing customers to see real-time metrics to determine the success of their campaigns. Social is baked right into ViralSweep, allowing people to perform several social actions once they have entered a giveaway, to increase the social reach of every campaign.



Setting up a giveaway is easy with ViralSweep’s DIY giveaway tool . Simply build a giveaway, paste a snippet of code onto a blank HTML file and upload it to your site.



Co-founder Giancarlo Massaro says clients are seeing over 60% opt-in rates to their giveaways. According to Massaro, “one of our clients was spending in excess of $1,000 per month via Adwords and getting 60-70 clicks for every $100 spent. Their PPC ROI was not a good short-term investment so they began running giveaways on their website using ViralSweep. In one month they added nearly 1,000 people to their mailing list and over 700 new people to their Facebook page, for less than $100.”



“We’re laser focused on providing businesses with the tools to create gorgeous giveaways that help grow their audience. We feel companies should stop running giveaways on social media and run them on their website instead,” Massaro says.



ViralSweep offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required. Businesses can set up and run unlimited giveaways for only $49/month, while agencies can run unlimited giveaways for multiple businesses for $199/month. Agencies can manage multiple brands under a single account allowing for effortless sweepstakes management.



About ViralSweep

ViralSweep is an all-in-one solution that allows businesses to build, run, and manage giveaways on their own site. For more information on ViralSweep and to start a 14-day free trial, go to http://www.ViralSweep.com



Contact

Giancarlo Massaro

ViralSweep

2033147181