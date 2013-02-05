Sweepstakes Software Company Conforms to Comply with Game Ban

Anderson, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- New software being used in gas stations and sweepstakes parlors do not violate the State of North Carolina’s ban on electronic sweepstakes with entertainment displays say attorneys for PreReVeal Sweepstakes.



“The law states that a game or simulation of a game can not take place while a sweepstakes is being entered or revealed” according to an injunction request made by attorneys for PreReveal Sweepstakes. "Instead, after the sweepstakes is over, a customer can choose to see a game simulation or submit additional entries or exit the sweepstakes entry area and use the terminal for several other non-sweepstakes activities”



The filing for the temporary restraining order (TRO) came after the NC supreme court ruling concluded that the sweepstakes machines ban (HB-80) did not violate the participants first amendment right of free speech.



The attorneys are seeking a temporary restraining order for Lucky Barns Business Center and other PreReveal Sweepstakes Cafes in NC from further action, including possible equipment seizures and additional criminal charges. Current violations of the sweepstakes ban are guilty of a class 1 misdemeanor for the first offense, followed by a class H felony on the second offense and guilty of a class G felony for a third and so offense, according to the law.



At the signing of the request of the temporary restraining order, the judge usually will set a hearing within 10 days to decide whether to make this order permanent, according to the law.



Back in December, the State Supreme Court ruled on 2 cases that supported the ban on electronic sweepstakes with a “entertaining display” confirming the constitutionality of the law and reversing the Court of Appeals 2-1 decision that opened the industry back up based on the statue being overboard on protected speech.



N.C. General Statute 14-306.4, otherwise known as House Bill 80, mandates it is unlawful for anyone to operate electronic machines to conduct or promote a sweepstakes through the use of an entertaining display, including an entry process and the reveal of a prize.



"In previous sweepstakes platforms, the customers would choose a game display prior to learning whether their sweepstakes entry was a winning entry," according to the filings. "The results of the sweepstakes entry were revealed to the customer through a simulation of a game, which HB-80 defines as now illegal according to the statue."



"Now, with PreReveal Sweepstakes software , the process of submitting and revealing the sweepstakes entries at the computer terminal are separate from , and happens after, any game play on the network, the attorneys claim.



PreReveal Sweepstakes, based in Anderson, SC was one of several amusement companies that challenged the North Carolina state law that banned electronic sweepstakes with entertaining displays.



“We encouraged the state to regulate the sweepstakes industry and advised lawmakers on how to start a state sponsored video lottery terminal for North Carolina, we still want that as an option and hope to replace this current system with the NCVLT see (ncvlt.org)



