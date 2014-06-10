Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Snacking is maintaining growth amongst Italian consumers; a sign that the old habit of having three main meals during the day is changing significantly. Foodservice represents a great way for companies to promote their brands amongst consumers and drive sales in the retail channel, and, especially in the case of chips/crisps, aperitif is a great way to promote products.
Competitive Landscape
Unichips Italia is expected to lead sweet and savoury snacks in Italy with a 17% value share in 2013, followed by Noberasco with 8% Amongst other companies within the category, Amica Chips is expected to increase its share to 4% in 2013, thanks to the strong marketing activity it put in place in the last two years.
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Industry Prospects
Sweet and savoury snacks is expected to maintain growth in volume terms in the forecast period; however, in terms of value growth this is expected mainly in health and wellness snacks, in light of increasing interest amongst Italian consumers in healthier food.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sweet and Savoury Snacks industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sweet and Savoury Snacks industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- How are manufacturers leveraging health and wellness trends like reduced sugar or organic sourcing?
- How are manufacturers addressing consumer concerns over health and obesity?
- As more consumers are spending more time at home to save money, how is this impacting retail sales for snacks?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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