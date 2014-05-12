Fast Market Research recommends "Sweet and Savoury Snacks in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The progressively improved Philippine economy towards 2012 and 2013 was seen to benefit sweet and savoury snacks. This is partly due to the influence that improved incomes have on entertainment-related expenses, including movie-watching and home movie marathons with snack parties. Also, the higher purchasing power translated into greater purchasing ability even for more expensive sweet and savoury snacks, allowing greater room for numerous product launches.
Euromonitor International's Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chips/Crisps, Extruded Snacks, Fruit Snacks, Nuts, Other Sweet and Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Tortilla/Corn Chips.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sweet and Savoury Snacks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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