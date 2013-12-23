Sweet Bakery in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013): New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Mintel, "Sweet Bakery in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Sweet Bakery in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers wrapped ambient and chilled cakes, pies, tarts and other sweet bakery products. It excludes frozen products. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Sweet Bakery in Colombia is given in COP and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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