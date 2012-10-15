Sweet Colombian Yellow Pitahaya Available in Canada for the First Time

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- ColombiaExotic is excited to announce the availability of a new exotic fruit to Canadian consumers. Imported from Colombia, South America, yellow pitahaya is very sweet and juicy, good for health and a great snack alternative for those looking to live a healthier lifestyle.



Yellow pitahaya is a stunning beautiful fruit with an intense color, unique shape and delicious taste. Its flavor is very sweet and delicate leaving a refreshing taste in the mouth. It is easy and fun to enjoy by just cutting in half and eating with a spoon. It can be consumed fresh or processed in different presentations such as: Juices, sorbets, ice creams, and yogurt. Its fine texture and exotic beauty makes it perfect for creating delicious gourmet preparations.



Yellow Pitahaya is the fruit of a plant that is scientifically named, Hylocereus Megalanthus Haw, which is a cactus species native to South America, and is known more commonly by the name of Pitahaya. The species is grown commercially for its fruit, but is also an impressive ornamental vine with perhaps the largest flowers of all cacti. In Tropical America it grows under the intense heat and humidity of the tropics, and it is so eye-catching it is called by many “The Fruit of the Sun”.



The Pitahaya fruit has an oval shape and weighs between 150 and 350 grams. The pulp is pearl white, tender, juicy, and aromatic with black small seeds, which can be eaten and are easy to crunch. Many eaters find it refreshing as the watermelon.. In addition to being flavorsome, the yellow Pitahaya is very attractive as it is often used as a pleasant and colorful decoration to cocktails and fruit or flower arrangements.



Yellow Pitahaya is said to have many health benefits that include the fact that 100 grams of fruit contain no more than 36 calories . It is highly recommended for diets and people who want to lose weight thanks to its fiber and diuretic properties. Pitahayas are also rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants.



To learn more of the sweet yellow Pitahaya, go to:



http://www.colombiaexotic.ca/



Available now in major retail stores in Ontario.



About ColombiaExotic

ColombiaExotic is a young company focused on product uniqueness and wants to be known for its innovation in bringing new natural products to Canadian market. ColombiaExotic mission is to delight Canadians with high quality products that are exotic, healthy, delicious and attractive.



Contact

ColombiaExotic

Carolina Velez

Phone: (416) 625.8022

Fax: (416) 609.2292

Website: Colombiaexotic.ca

Email: Carolina.Velez@colombiaexotic.ca