Sweet Magnolia's Kitchen Offers Traditional African American Recipes

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Everyone delights in the world of healthy and tasty food, but only a few are blessed with the unique skills of cooking. Magnolia is one among the few who was chosen to receive the exquisite recipes passed on by her ancestors. The website sweetmagnoliaskitchen.com is dedicated to the expert cook Magnolia, and it offers a number of African American traditional recipes for food and cooking lovers. The visitors to this website will get a free welcome gift from Magnolia. People can shop for different types of mouthwatering and delicious country desserts recipes in order to test their culinary skills; a portion of this website proceeds are said to be kept apart for non-profit organizations supporting children, elders and the homeless.



The website features recipes like Sweet Magnolia’s Beef Tenderloin, Beef Vegetable Soup, Collard Greens with pork, Grilled T-Bone Steak, Pinto Beans with Pork, Southern Baked Ham, Southern Crispy Fried Chicken, Sweet Magnolia’s Chicken & Rice. Black Eyed Peas, Candied Yams, Corn Pudding, Creamed Peas In White Sauce, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Bread, Hot Water Corn Bread, Macaroni & Cheese, Pinto Beans and Southern Fried Corn along with some desserts consisting of Whipped Cream Cake, Black Berry Cobbler, German Chocolate Cake and Sweet Magnolia’s Peach Cobbler. Many dishes offer a non meat version to welcome all vegetarians! All these recipes can be purchased online at reasonable prices.



Magnolia says, “Sweet Magnolia’s Kitchen recipe website is my way of sharing the gift of what has been given to me through the God I serve, to be current with changing times, I have been able to prepare some recipes as "vegetarian" with tasty results... but there are some... that just can't go too far from tradition.”



According to this wonderful lady, people should always prepare their food with love. Every recipe offered by Magnolia seems to be rooted deep in African American traditions and culture. The ingredients used for the process of cooking should also be fresh in order to achieve the best tasty results. Cooking is an art, and requires dedication to acquire the skills for food preparation and presentation.



To get more information about Magnolia’s tasty recipes, visit http://sweetmagnoliaskitchen.com



About Sweet Magnolia’s Kitchen

Sweet Magnolia’s Kitchen is a website created exclusively to showcase and sell wonderful and delicious recipes of the popular cook Magnolia. This websites features a number of traditional African American dishes prepared by Magnolia.



Media Contact

Sweet Magnolia’s Kitchen

Email: info@sweetmagnoliaskitchen.com

URL: http://sweetmagnoliaskitchen.com