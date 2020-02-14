Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Sweet Potato Starch Market: Market Outlook



Sweet potato starch is derived from sweet potato and applicable to multiple industries. Sweet potato is a starchy vegetable root in which nutritional composition contains a high amount of starch, carbohydrates, and other nutrients. The use of sweet potato starch includes a thickening agent in food products such as soup, stew, noodles, and others. The sweet potato starch is also used in other industries including the textile, paper, chemical, and others. The sweet potato starch is obtained from both fresh and dries sweet potato.



Sweet potato starch is high in nutrients subsequently creating more demand in multiple industries. It is high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber along with rich in minerals such as iron and calcium. Sweet potato starch is a major part of Asian cooking and primarily used in making noodles, and also to make cold refreshing drinks. Additionally, sweet potato starch is progressively used by the textile industry for sizing applications. Sweet potato starch also contains the antioxidant properties which protect the body cells against the effect of free radicals. Moreover, sweet potato starch has a greater starch yield than other starchy vegetables such as rice, corn, and wheat starch.



Increasing usage of sweet potato starch is fueling the growth of sweet potato starch market



Sweet potato starch market is driven by the growing use of sweet potato starch for snacks and cereal food products. Sweet potato starch is becoming a vital ingredient to different types of snacks owing to its thickening and water binding properties. The snack and cereal consumption is booming across the world as the rising trend of sanctification is promoting the snacking phenomena. Sweet potato starch contains the high sugar content along with vital nutrients which is suitable to use in snacks to improve its taste and quality. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the consumption of resistant starch is also benefitting the sweet potato market. Resistant starch is an indigestible starch which anticipated to comprise the powerful health benefits. It improves insulin sensitivity, lower blood sugar levels, and reduced appetite. Resistant starch is also found in sweet potato starch is and could also benefit the sweet potato starch market. However, the availability of multiple substitutes including the cassava starch, potato starch, and corn starch is among the restraining factor for the sweet potato starch market.



Global Sweet Potato Starch market: Key Players



Some of the key players of sweet potato starch market are Rich Moon, Zhengzhou United Asia Trading Co., Ltd., Sunkeen, Qinhuangdao Haorui, Dangyang Longzhiquan, Shanxi Dongbao, and others.



Opportunities for Market Participants in the Sweet Potato Starch Market-



As the demand for nutritional and health beneficial food ingredients is growing at the global level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global sweet potato starch market during the forecast period. Since the consumption of Asian food is rising across the world and sweet potato is a prime ingredient for this food. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global sweet potato starch market.



Global Sweet Potato Starch Market: Regional Outlook



East Asia is leading in the global sweet potato starch market by showing the highest value share due to the high consumption of sweet potato in the region. Whereas, Latin America is followed by East Asia is also showing the significant value share in the global sweet potato starch market and the major reason is growth in usage of sweet potato starch in food products. However, South Asia is displaying the highest growth in the global sweet potato starch market due to increasing spending on food products and changes in consumer eating habits the regions.