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Sweet Spreads in Portugal (2014) - Market Sizes - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Sweet Spreads in Portugal (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available

 

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Sweet Spreads in Portugal by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers packaged; jam, honey and other sweet spreads. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Sweet Spreads in Portugal is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Portugal. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.

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Segmentation of this market

- Chocolate Spreads
- Honey
- Jam

Compound annual growth rates

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.

Socio-economic data

Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Portugal. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.

Market Size & Forecast

Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ferrero S.p.A., Ferbar, Lda., Hero, S.A., Nutrexpa, S.L., St. Dalfour, Own Label, Others

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Source: Fast Market Research
Posted Monday, June 09, 2014 at 9:15 AM CDT - Permalink

 