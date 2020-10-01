Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Sweet whey is the product derived from the manufacturing of cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss cheese, or rennet casein. Sweet whey is pasteurized and dried into powder form in order to commercialize the product in the market. Sweet whey powder available in the market contains all the nutrients present in fresh whey. In order to increase the nutritional value and improve texture, sweet whey is used in many different dairy and food products. Sweet whey is a rich source of carbohydrate and also acts as a good emulsifier and browning agent. Sweet whey powder is very similar to milk solids and can be used as an economical substitute. Sweet whey is highly used in the making of baked products, cakes and pastry, owing to the presence of a high amount of lactose. Sweet whey, being an efficient whipping agent, used in the production of ice-cream and sorbets. Due to the enormous applications of sweet whey in the food and beverage industry, the demand for sweet whey is expected to rise over the forecast period.



Increasing Demand for Fortified Food



Protein fortification is the enrichment of everyday foods with protein ingredients, essentially giving the products a 'high-protein' label. Consumer preference for such foods is a result of various factors such as rising incidences of lifestyle-related diseases and weight management. High protein foods aid in maintaining consumer health. Bakery products and snacks comprising high-protein ingredients are gaining popularity among consumers. Moreover, instances of mothers being unable to produce enough milk to breastfeed their child, or infants being too weak to suckle owing to some health-related problem or latching issues are becoming relatively common. Owing to such reasons the demand for sweet whey from the food supplement industry along with infant food manufactures is increasing significantly, which is expected to boost market growth for sweet whey over the forecast period.



Global Sweet Whey Market: Key Players



Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global sweet whey market are Tetra Pak, American Dairy Products Institute, Avani Food Products, The U.S. Dairy Export Council, KDL International Inc., ALCISA, COLUN LTDA., Nefexim LLC, Astosan Dairy Products, CP Ingredients, Prolactal GmbH, Bellamy's Organic, AGRANA Stärke GmbH, Milk Specialties Global, Grande Custom Ingredients Group and Biomix S.A. (Vitusa) among others. Apart from the above-mentioned companies, many other manufacturers are also entering the sweet whey market, owing to its wide application in the dietary supplement industry, resulting in high demand for sweet whey over the forecast period.



Opportunities for Market Participants



Understanding customer needs and offering products with specified characteristics, should be the key focus area for the new manufacturers entering the sweet whey market. Maintaining a proper value chain could also help manufacturers gain a reduced price in the final sweet whey product. Offering a wide variety of convenient products is the growing trend in the global sweet whey market, and manufacturers operating in the sweet whey market could focus on this trend in order to create an opportunity to grow over the forecast period. Moreover, companies could focus on developing consumable products that are associated with several health benefits in order to leverage the arising opportunity from an increasing number of health-conscious customers in the global sweet whey market. Additionally, demand for vitamins and supplements is increasing across the globe, thereby creating an opportunity for sweet whey manufacturers to offer its product at affordable prices.



