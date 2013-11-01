SweetCheeks Products Goes 'Thigh Tech' with First Anti-Cellulite Mat with Immediate Results for 'At Home' Use

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Austin, TX-based SweetCheeks Products, Inc. announced that it has launched pre-orders for its anti-cellulite mat, SweetCheeks, on indiegogo.com, available through November 20, 2013. The crowd-funding website is a trusted platform for innovative and creative projects, and is a popular launching site for new technologies in the beauty and health field.



According to global research firm, Kline & Company, the ‘at-home’ beauty devices market grew 22% in 2012 and the Company is taking full advantage of this trend. SweetCheeks works on the principle of therapeutic massage, thefoundation of most med spa anti-cellulite services but unlike existing products and services, users see immediate results while using the product in their home.



“SweetCheeks is what we call ‘Thigh Tech’” says Ashley Nichols, VP of Marketing. “Leveraging body weight against the textured surface of the mat creates a ‘passive acting’ massage. Our user simply sits on the mat for a half an hour each day, a regimen that fits seamlessly with everyday life. The mat creates impressions on the backside. An hour later, the increased local circulation temporarily reduces the appearance of cellulite. Results last several hours to overnight, and maintenance consists of just sitting again on SweetCheeks for a half hour the next day,” says Nichols. “It couldn’t be easier and it is a one-time purchase.”



SweetCheeks, a patent-pending Class I medical device, is classified as a therapeutic massager with the FDA. Dr. Lawrence Broder, founder of Beleza Med Spas in Austin, an advisor and early investor, weighs in, “Cellulite is hard to manage. It’s genetic and most adult women have some degree of it. It requires daily exercise, the right diet, and the right therapeutic regimen to manage it. All treatment modalities today, some more effective than others, are temporary. In my practice, I provide women with cellulite reduction products and services.



SweetCheeks will add to the class of products that are effective. I will be recommending it to my clients because of its ease of use.”



“There are over 80 Mil women in the US alone who deal with cellulite. We listened to what women want - proven results that are time efficient with no recurring costs. And we responded,” says Ali Gallagher, CEO of SweetCheeks.



About SweetCheeks Products Inc.

SweetCheeks Products Inc. is a company dedicated to creating products for the temporary reduction in the appearance of cellulite through passive action methods. The Company expects to use the indiegogo funds for inventory expansion. Early support has been strong.



Go to http://igg.me/at/sweetcheeksproducts and click "Contribute Now" for pre-sale discounts. Visit the Company’s website at http://www.sweetcheeksproducts.com.



SweetCheeks will retail for $149 after the indiegogo campaign discounts end.



MEDIA CONTACT

SweetCheeks Products, Inc.

Ashley Nichols

info@sweetcheeksproducts.com