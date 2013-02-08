Sweetheart Deal for Distribution Centers and Manufacturers Include Leasing Special from Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- It is a sweetheart of a deal. Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com), the leading manufacturer of robotic industrial trucks, announced a special leasing opportunity to purchase robotic industrial trucks. The $888 monthly leasing price is based on a 60 month lease price at the end of which time the equipment can be returned or purchased at fair market value. Leases are subject to credit approval, receipt of all executed lease documentation, and delivery and acceptance of the equipment. The special leasing opportunity allows facilities to deploy the driverless GP8 single or double pallet truck for as little as $888 a month.



Companies are quickly concluding that it make no sense to pay an operator $184 a day to complete non-value-added travel, when a Seegrid robot performs the same task, three shifts a day, five days a week, for as little as $44 day or $1.85 per hour. Seegrid robots are more affordable than an employee making minimum wage and do not require benefits, breaks, or vacation, and increase operational productivity and efficiency.



The driverless GP8 single and double pallet trucks transport goods using Seegrid’s patented vision-guided navigation technology. The GP8 can transport palletized loads up to 8,000 lbs. safely and reliably without the use of wire, laser, tape, or magnet. Robotic industrial trucks offer a flexible, cost effective solution for the automated movement of products. Manufacturing facilities and warehouses operating Seegrid robots experience reduced labor costs, increased safety, reduced product damage, and improved productivity and efficiency.



The Seegrid lease opportunity expires on February 28, 2013 and will not be extended.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



