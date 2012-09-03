Sweetpea Swimwear Launches Luxury Collection of Retro Inspired Swimsuits and Bikinis

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- Sweetpea Swimwear has just launched with a timeless collection of glamorous swimwear to take you from poolside to party whilst in resort. The range features both one piece swimming costumes and two piece bikinis, each with a luxurious look and feel.



Sweetpea Swimwear will take you back to a bygone era, a time of femininity and glamour with modest cuts to enhance a natural womanly shape. The high waisted bikini bottoms, halter neck tops, shaped busts and ruched bodices are decorated with chiffon, bows and flowers.



Swimwear that is fit for a starlet of the silver screen but works equally well for today’s modern woman who wants to stand out from the crowd.



Sweetpea combines retro inspired design with high quality fabrics and finishes for the ultimate in flattering swimsuit . Crafted in the UK with careful attention to detail, each piece is versatile and can be worn in a number of different ways with removable straps. The addition of a skirt will even convert the one piece swimming costumes into stylish evening wear.



Sweetpea Swimwear is now available in UK 8-14 from http://www.sweetpeaswimwear.com/ Prices range from £145 to £170. International shipping available.



