Sweetspot Ski Trainer Now Available in Australia and New Zealand

Haydock, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- SkiA Designs Ltd has announced that its revolutionary ski training device is now available in Australia and New Zealand. The UK company has received much admiration in the world of skiing since launching the popular training aid.



The company has now launched country specific pages where the Sweetspot Trainer can be purchased on its website. More countries will be added soon as demand grows for consumers and suppliers. Retail outlets in other countries can contact SkiA directly for wholesale supplies.



The trainers are attached to skiing boots and can be used anywhere. They improve many areas of ski performance including balance, posture and turning skills. Industry experts have been quick to praise the product which is suitable for skiers of all skill levels.



“We are using the Sweetspot Trainer ourselves, and with all of our clients. It activates your body and muscles in a way that no other ski simulator touches. You have to create and maintain your balance over the point of pressure, leaving no way of cheating. Quite simply, if you use this your skiing will improve !” Gavin Kerr Hunter, director of SnowPerformance



The Sweetspot Trainer has received many beaming reviews from industry experts around the world. It is being hailed as “the best kept secret in skiing” because it allows people to improve technique from the comfort of their own home. It can even be used on carpet.



SkiA Designs Ltd. is based in Lancashire, United Kingdom. The company specialises in creating ski training aids. To view the Australian part of the website where more information can be found, visit http://www.skia.com/au/. To visit the New Zealand section visit http://www.skia.com/nz/.