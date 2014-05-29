Swift Fencing Announces That It Recycles 95% of Its Waste Timber in Manchester

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Swift Fencing announced that it will now start recycling 95 percent of its waste timber for a more environment friendly business. With timber in abundance, this is a good step taken by the company as it will spread awareness of deforestation and encourage other timber companies to work towards a green environment. It was reported that recycling 1 ton of wood can save up to 18,000,000 BTUs heat energy. Recycled timbers can be used to power plants and even as flooring and decking.



Swift Fencing have been supplying and installing garden fencing in Manchester for more than 5 years. It has a dedicated team of experienced workers and takes pride in its timely service. The company stated that it believes in establishing a friendly relationship with its clients as it is the best way to provide customer satisfaction. Interested customers looking for high-quality garden fencings can call or even email the company. It deals with both refurbishing old fencing to totally installing new fencing for new homes. According to its old customers, the company is known for providing timbers at the cheapest price in Manchester. It offers free consultancy to its new clients so that they choose the right fencing for their home. Also, it helps customer in choosing fencing project depending on their budget.



It provides different types of fencing ranging from Waney Edge Fence Panels, Feather Edge Panels, Trellis Panels, Concrete Posts, Gravel Boards, Picket Fencing, Hit and Miss, Closeboard Fencing, Fancy Panels, and Bespoke Fencing. To be a little extra helpful and provide investment-worthy service, the company looks to it that its agents carefully remove the old fencings, install the new fencing, and then clean up all the mess. The company also reported that unhappy customers can always give their feedback so that it can improve its products and services in the future. Ffor more information please go to http://www.fencingmanchester.org.uk/



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Swift Fencing is one of the top fencing company in Manchester, which supply and install garden fencing for its customers. Interested clients can call or email them for instant help.



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fencingmanchester

http://www.fencingmanchester.org.uk/

info@fencingmanchester.org.uk

Manchester