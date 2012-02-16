‘Swift Money’ Helps Cash-Strapped People Get the Money They Need Quickly Through New Website

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- As anyone who is short on money knows far too well, there is nothing quite as stressful as having a pile of bills that must be paid but not enough money in the bank account to do so.



While the idea of borrowing money from a bank might seem appealing for short term loans, this process typically involves lots of time, endless paperwork, and a credit check. For people who need money for gas and groceries now, and whose credit score is less than stellar, this is probably not going to be an option.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to help cash-strapped people get the money they need right away—in many cases within about 15 minutes.



Swift Money® offers its customers the chance to get payday loans, which are short term loans that are funded against the person’s next paycheck. The company, which launched in 2010, has now provided over 100,000 UK customers with payday loans, and 86 percent of them have become regular returning customers. The company now features instant decision loans with same day payment.



“Swift Money® payday loans are here for all of your immediate financial needs!” an article on the company’s website said.



“When used effectively, a Swift Money payday loan is a more affordable alternative to overdraft fees, credit card fees or late payment fees from unpaid bills. If you are in need of money fast, please fill out our online application form and in minutes you could be approved for a short term loan of up to £1000. It's quick, easy, completely hassle free, with no credit check carried out.”



Another bonus of getting instant payday loans through Swift Money is that everything can be done right from the comfort of home. Rather than trudging out by bus or car to the closest loan office, Swift Money allows its customers to complete the entire transaction online, from the application process to depositing the funds into the customer’s bank account.



Using the website to start the process of getting a payday loan is easy and stress-free; simply log onto the site, check the “Do I Qualify?” section to determine eligibility, and fill out the 2-minute application form. Wait a few minutes for approval, sign the loan agreement electronically, and check the bank account for the deposit to appear.



About Swift Money®

Swift Money® was established in the UK in March, 2010 as a payday loan company that strives to get each and every qualified customer a loan quickly and easily. To date, over 100,000 clients have used the company, which also boasts the cheapest rates in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.swiftmoney.net