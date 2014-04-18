Swift Water Logistics and Magline CooLift Featured in Quality Digest

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- When looking at a direct store delivery (DSD) tool, Swift Water Logistics focused on a solution that provided demonstrable safety and quality. Swift Water Logistics’ search for a total system thinking solution was found in the Magline CooLift. Swift Water Logistics approach to supply chain improvement is based upon a framework that functional groups do not succeed solely within their business area. Significant cost savings within a supply chain are identified between functional groups; the touch points where information and processes are handed off. There innovative approach to assessing and improving the health of a company’s supply chain is known as Total System Thinking.



The CoolLift design combines six wheels, a lightweight aluminum frame, and integrated plastic half-pallets with a hydraulic lift. The six wheels allow for 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles, and half-pallets permit drivers to get through narrow entryways. To read the entire article, go to: http://www.qualitydigest.com/inside/quality-insider-article/material-handling-made-elegant.html.



Quality Digest provides the ideal medium for reaching the entire quality spectrum. All facets of quality, including metrology, Six Sigma, lean, inspection, testing, SPC, software, and international standards are address.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209