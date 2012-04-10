SwiftPSD.com Launches Fresh New Design, Still Premier Source for Webs Best Premium WordPress Themes

Middlesex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- WordPress has come a long way since it was first launched many years ago. Initially a platform for blogging hobbyists, WordPress has evolved into a feature-rich website management suite with which people of all shapes and sizes can create media-rich websites that look professionally built.



The fact that these sites can be so visually impressive is often due to the tireless hard work of the designers who create a huge array of premium WordPress themes on a daily basis. The idea behind a premium WordPress theme is that, at a slight cost, users everywhere can purchase a professionally designed, customizable template which will take their website to the next level.



A problem arises, however, when WordPress users pay good money and end up with a sub-standard product. Luckily, thousands can now avoid this trap by turning to the up and coming leader in both premium WordPress theme and PSD design, SwiftPSD.com.



SwiftPSD has quickly established itself as the premier destination online for some of the highest quality WordPress templates available anywhere. Ed Cousins, founder and key WordPress theme developer, spent significant time honing his skill alongside the evolution of the popular platform prior to launching his site, and the initial results are amazing. As well as the launch of a fresh new website, SwiftPSD is also celebrating the release of one of their most versatile and energetic themes to date, the fully-featured and media-rich ‘Ability’.



Ability is particularly impressive due to both its striking yet simple aesthetics coupled with an exceptional compatibility with mobile device browsing. As more and more people disconnect for their desktop PC and take their internet surfing to the road via mobile phone and iPad, Ability allows web designers everywhere the flexibility to ensure that their context always looks its best, even on the small screen. Available to view at http://www.swiftpsd.com/WordPress-themes/, it’s easy to see how Ability is proving one of Ed Cousins’ most successful creations to date.



As well as retailing some of the newest and most impressive WordPress themes on the internet, Ed Cousins is also developing a reputation as someone who likes to give back to his clientele in the form of regular freebies, including a recent release of several free PSDs aimed at assisting people everywhere in quality web design. From widgets to audio player skins and everything in between, SwiftPSD is ensuring the health and vitality of the web design industry – both in creating incredibly high quality WordPress themes and giving back to the customers who are supporting them so loyally. It can be no surprise then that so many are turning to the experts at the webs favorite new WordPress destination, SwiftPSD.com.



About SwiftPSD

SwiftPSD was created by passionate WordPress theme developer Ed Cousins. Impressed at the flexibility and promise of the WordPress platform early on its lifecycle, Cousins was determined to create a source for high-quality themes which could be used by anyone to achieve professional results online. As thousands scour the internet every day for the best in WordPress templates and PSDs, the lucky ones end up at SwiftPSD.com. For more information, visit http://www.swiftpsd.com