Swim Stroke Doctor Announces Release of Lane View High Performance Underwater Video System

Indian Head Park, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Swim Stroke Doctor LLC, a USA based company, today announced the launch of their patent pending Swim Stroke Doctor High Performance underwater video system. Product designer and underwater engineer Dan Lynch is the developer of the same. The new revolutionary Swim Stroke Doctor Video System will be available for clubs and teams from November 01, 2013.



Speaking on the occasion, Dan said, “We are excited to announce the launch of High Performance underwater video system. Our innovative system provides coaches and athletes an engaging world class underwater video analysis similar to what is used in many of the worlds Olympic training centers, but at a fraction of the price”. He further added, “The underwater video helps in tracking swimmers in the new Lane View perspective views.”



Sources confirmed that the product is currently available only in the USA. The new patent pending product follows a swimmer in the water and helps coaches and swimmers rapidly target exact stroke deficiencies. The video system records Lane View in full length in the pool so that the turns and streamlines of swimmers can be viewed and analyzed easily by coaches. The video system is not a camera on a stick, cart or a stationary camera. The live view and immediate replay feature of the video allows coaches to review the actions with the swimmer at the time of reviewing the details. The videos are saved for later analysis.



The performance of the swimmer depends on targeted training and constant analysis. The system also helps swimmers find their lowest stroke count. The product helps swimmer to speed up swimming and provide ongoing support to improve the timing as well as technique. Swimmers can improve freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke techniques. The system also allows one to not only look better but also be more efficient in the water.



About Swim Stroke Doctor

Swim Stroke Doctor is high performance underwater video system. Product designer and underwater engineer Dan Lynch developed the product. The product helps in improving technique, increasing speed, saving energy, reducing injury and improving skills and technical capabilities of the aquatics coaches and swimmers. Video is an important part of training, and should be used by club, ymca, high school, collegiate, masters and individuals who want to get a more efficient swim stroke.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Bridget Regan

Website: http://www.swimstrokedoctor.com

Contact Number: 001.708.829.8392

Email: bregan@swimstrokedoctor.com

Address: 6482 Blackhawk Trail, Ste. 506, Indian Head Park, IL 60525 USA