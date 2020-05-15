Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Swim Suits Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Swim Suits Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Swim Suits. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PacSun (United States), Nike (United States), Nextil Group (Spain), Speedo (Australia), Arena (Italy), H&M (Sweden), Eyeline Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Victoria's Secret (United States), Bali Swim (Indonesia) and Halcyon Blue Ltd (United Kingdom).



Swim suits are also referred to as bathing suits, swimwear, and swimmers. It is intended to be worn by individuals engaging in a water-based activity or water sports such as swimming, and water polo, among others. These suits are available in different sizes, styles, and colors. Swimsuits can also be worn as an undergarment in sports activities that involve wetsuits such as scuba diving, surfing, and water skiing. It may be also worn when there is a need to display the body as in the case of beauty pageants or bodybuilding contest. The advantage of swimwear is that it will help the players to deliver better performance.



Market Trend

- The High Cut One Piece Swimming Suits is the Most Iconic Trend



Market Drivers

- Increasing Popularity of Swimming as a Sports & Fitness Activity Globally

- Rising Frequency of Family Vacations towards Beaches



Opportunities

- Increasing Number of Private Pools and Rotary Clubs

- Technology Advancement in Swim Suits as Fabric is Extremely Lightweight



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with Swimsuits



Challenges

- Availability of Counterfeit Products within the Market



The Global Swim Suits Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Men Swim Suits {Swim Trunks, Boardshorts, Rash Guards, and Others}, Women Swim Suits {One Piece, Bikini, Cover-Up, Swim Dress, and Others}), Application (Swimming, Scuba Diving, Sun Bathing, Beauty Pageants), Sales Channels (Online, Offline), End-Users (Men, Women, Children), Material Type (Nylon, Cotton, Spandex, Polyester)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Swim Suits Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



