Discover Aquatics Provides Swim Lessons for Beginners to Pre-Competitive Levels

Olympia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- The popular community pool Discover Aquatics features swim lessons for a variety of levels, including beginners all the way up to pre-competitive levels. They not only offer a fun swimming environment, but also a relaxing experience with their saline pool adjusted to a balmy 89 degrees year round.



For parents looking to educate their kids on swim safety or to bring their young athletes in for some serious training, Discover Aquatics has a trusted staff of instructors who can provide the lessons they need. Lessons are available for any age group, ranging from Parent-Toddler classes to Teen and Adult classes. The littlest of swimmers will be sure to get the proper attention and safety they need as Discover Aquatics places the utmost importance on safety with small class sizes ranging from 3:1 to 4:1. All swim instructors are CPR/First Aid and certified by the United States Swim School Association (USSSA). Although the warm water results in less anxiety for novice swimmers, the fun atmosphere and professional instructors result in a well-rounded aquatic learning environment, so “come on in, the water’s fine!”



In addition to the standard swimming lessons, Discover Aquatics also offers group classes such as Water Fitness, Hydro Therapy, a Silver Sneakers program, and Open Swim for families. If you would like a more personalized experience, private lessons and personal training are also offered. This unique and fun setting is also a great place to celebrate special events with any of their Splish Splash party packages. Your very own party coordinator is on staff to ensure your party goes off without a hitch.



About Discover Aquatics

For years, Discover Aquatics has been providing families with a safe and comfortable environment to enjoy the health benefits of swimming. They have become a trusted fixture in the community by providing a space for local fundraisers as well as Lifeguard trainings. They are certified by the American Red Cross ''ARC'' and the Aquatic Exercise Association (AEA). Whatever your swimming needs, Discover Aquatics provides their patrons with a friendly, safe, and warm water experience. For more information please visit, http://www.discoveraquatics.com/.