Swimming Pool Owners Now Have Access to Discount Pool Supplies Online

Bentonville, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The owner, Chuck Smith, has announced the official launch of the new pool supply and equipment website. The site is dedicated to helping pool owners, in the United States, find the latest products for their in-ground or above ground swimming pools.



In addition to providing access to the industry name brand suppliers for pool pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, covers, liners and Intex above ground pool kits, they provide basic and in depth information about pool water chemistry. Therefore, pool owner's will be able to balance the water, while providing the safest swimming environment. Proper water chemistry is also vital to the longevity of the pool surface structure and equipment.



"Browsers will be able to visit our site and purchase quality pool products, but our site is more than that. Pool owners can also browse our blog for tips about how to open and close their pool, or how to change out the sand in a sand filter" said Chuck Smith. "They will be able to read various how to articles and discover various reviews compiled from actual product users from across the web, as well as my first hand reviews, for the many swimming pool components. My favorite saying is that an educated customer, is a happy customer."



"I have over 25 years experience in the pool industry and not just behind a desk. I worked most time in the field doing everything from installing in ground and above ground pools to service work. I want to give pool owners access to my knowledge and I want to answer any questions they might have" said Mr. Smith.



About DiscountPoolSuppliesNow

DiscountPoolSuppliesNow is the latest site dedicated to providing pool owners a place to get information about pool equipment and its operations. This website offers tips for the best way's to take care of their pool and protect their investment. The owner, Chuck Smith, has over 25 years experience installing pools and servicing all type's of pool equipment. It is Mr. Smith's desire to educate pool owner's so they can get the most enjoyment from their pool.



Additional information is available at http://discountpoolsuppliesnow.com



Chuck Smith

Owner

Bentonville, Arkansas

Tel: +1 479-640-6862

discountpoolsuppliesnow.com@gmail.com