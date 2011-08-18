Online Swimwear Boutique Expands Designer Swimwear Offerings for Women

Blanco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2011 -- Swimwear Boutique.com, the online fashion forward swimwear boutique has expanded its line of designer swimwear. The online retailer specializes in luxury and designer swim and resort apparel for women and men.



There is little doubt that as we reach the peak of summer 2011, swimwear has made its transformation to true lifestyle apparel. With their definitive focus on women’s swimwear, Swimwear Boutique has begun to expand its growing list of high fashion designers who offer the latest in swimwear design. “Our goal is to provide our shoppers with a fresh and unique variety of designer swimwear collections that allows fashion conscious consumers of all types to express their individualism at affordable prices,” said a Swimwear Boutique buyer.



That goal has manifested itself in a variety of fashions from designers who provide women’s swimwear and designer bikinis that appeal to a wide palette of feminine interest, proportions and ages. Luxury and designer swimwear from Swimwear Boutique encompasses one and two-piece designs, separates and beachwear cover-ups from many of the world’s Haute Couture fashion leaders.



Understanding that all women on the beach and at resort destinations want to feel both elegant and body confident, the expanded line of designer swimwear provides a plethora of prints and monochromes that accentuate the positive in women of all shapes and ages. From daring to conservative cuts, the selection provides all women with designer choices that exude elegance, beauty and functionality. Just a few of the dozens of current names include well known swimwear and bikini lines such as Agua Bendita, Badgley Mischka, L Space (2012 additions also available), Maaji, Melissa Odabash, Tara Grinna, Seafolly, Sauvage, Vitamin A, Zeugari, Sunflair, Zimmermann, and many more.



In addition to designs for women, the retailer offers designs for preteens, juniors, contemporary missy, and missy. Men’s and children’s bathing suits are also part of the mix as well as selections of evening apparel, shoes, bags, hats and jewelry items that have been chosen to complement the broad collection of swimwear.



A currently active summer sale offers pricing that provides 20 to 75 percent off of select one and two-piece women’s swimsuits and bikinis. The site makes shopping simple and hassle free, providing every woman with a very personalized shopping experience that is tailored to respond to each individual’s shopping habits, preferences and interests. Shoppers can choose from payment choices with MasterCard, Visa, Discover, American Express and Pay Pal. To see the new designer swimsuit lines, please visit http://www.SwimwearBoutique.com/