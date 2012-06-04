Kiwi Inspired Koru Swimwear Launches Online

Cocoa Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- When Julie Stine and April Slater started working together as co-chairs for the Slater Brothers Surfing Invitational 3 years ago, they became close friends fast. Julie Stine's experience as a surfer and marketing professional, complimented April's professional creative background as a professional ice skater and interior design painter. Together, their synergy sparked many ideas where they could work togetherin generating income in creative outlets.



With her New Zealand roots and her love of the environment, Julie came up with an idea to produce fashionable and sustainable swimwear for sports such as surfing and stand-up paddleboarding. April took it a little further and added a lifestyle line to the brand of Koru Swimwear.



The New Zealand Maori word "koru" seemed appropriate for the brand; not for the obvious reasons that Julie's family is from New Zealand, but for its meaning. The koru [Maori for “folded” “coiled” “bight” “loop”] is a spiral unfurling fern frond which takes its shape from a stalk to a bulb at the end. The koru is widely used in Maori Arts and can symbolize new and evolving life, new beginnings, spiritual growith, strength, peace and harmony.



The fabric is what's so special about this line. Julie did a lot of research on finding an eco-minded company that produced recycled fabrics and used environmentally concious manufacturing practices to produce textiles. She found Italian based Jersey Lomellina, a Carvico company.



Jersey Lomellina’s leading role in the textile industry makes its strong commitment to eco-sustainability of the entire production process, as shown by its investments in eco-friendly practices, even more significant. Reducing impact on the surrounding area, energy saving and the greatest attention to working conditions are non?negotiable choices for Jersey Lomellina and the concrete expression of its "Green Vision".



The fabric Koru Swimwear uses is technologically advanced in that all provide UPF 50+ UV protection and are chlorine resistent. All fabrics were specifically picked-out for each of their attributes to work perfectly with both the sport line and the lifestyle line.



Koru Swimwear offers it line online and offers free shipping domestically and a 100% guarantee.



For free samples and product photos to the media, please contact Julie Stine at 407-538-6402 or julie@koruswimwear.com. Visit the online store at www.koruswimwear.com.



