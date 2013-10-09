'Swing at the Savoy' Celebrates Healthy Living

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Dance Tonight, formerly Academy Ballroom, located at 4467 Kingston Pike in the Shoppes at Western Plaza, will be the venue for this year’s Swing at The Savoy classes, slated to begin each Friday at 6 p.m. but ends October 12.



Dr. Daryl D. Green, management strategist and nationally recognized author who made the announcement, is sponsoring a six week series entitled, Swing at The Savoy, which will be taught by renowned dance instructor, Emily Norris.



“Swing was meant to be fun, and that is exactly what students in this series will experience,” says Norris, whose dance studio hosts a weekly party for the community. Norris releasing hosted a Great Gatsby Party to showcase the power of 1920s swing dancing.



“Dancing is a great outlet for stress relief. Moving to music is very therapeutic. In fact, dance music therapy is regularly used to improve behavior in people with autism, mental patients, and people with learning disabilities,” adds Norris.



However, according to Dr. Green, with some 20 million unemployed in America, individuals are searching for glimmers of hope until the economy rebounds.



“But even the best positive attitude,” he says, “individuals need to retool their coping strategies… and dancing is one of those tools that readily relieve stress in a fun and entertaining way.”



Suggesting the current economic crisis, which is currently being exacerbated by Congress lockdown, Dr. Green, a leadership development expert and an awarding author of several books, says professionals have continued to be under stress and frustration.



“Life is tough for millions of individuals who are just trying to survive during this economy downturn, and that’s why individuals need to find creative ways to jumpstart a positive attitude,” notes Dr. Green, who has been noted and quoted in major media outlets, including USA Today, Associated Press, Ebony, and BET.



For further information about this event or to talk with Dr. Green, please contact Donna Gilliard, Administrative Specialist, 865-216-9209, 823donna@comcast.com, or visit the website: http://dancingknox.com/.



FROM:

Dr. Daryl D. Green/PMLA, P.O. Box 32733, Knoxville, TN 37930, USA, (www.darylgreen.org)

CONTACT

Donna Gilliard, Administrative Specialist, 865-216-9209, 823donna@comcast.com