Swing Into a Career with Rope Access Recruiting

Cape Town, Western Cape -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Popularity in rope access is on the rise! Technicians are now needed in window washing, offshore oil rigs, heavy construction, wind turbine repair, outside building repair, bridge repair and pretty much anywhere that’s hard to reach. The introduction of the technician has opened a fairly new industry that is cheaper and safer than using previous methods. Many rope access companies have 100% safe track records and with standards being set high it could apply to the whole industry.



Since the introduction of rope access, companies in Europe have saved up to 40% on the cost of erecting scaffold and the trend doesn’t look like it will stop there.



Rope Access Recruiting, a leading rope access platform is looking for qualified technicians the world over. With an aim of being the “go to website” for technicians, recruiters and hiring companies the job board will bring a platform where all three can engage, find employment and job seekers get hired. Not for the faint hearted rope access recruiting will bring you to the top of your game.



Rope Access Recruiting is free to job seekers looking for employment and gives technicians the opportunity to upload their resume. Hiring companies can add job vacancies and browse through the database of ready to work technicians.



