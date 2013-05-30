Eastontown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The Section 8 - developers of a new set of headphones with touch and Bluetooth technology can’t think of even one reason why not. And why should they? They have a revolutionary product. And that revolutionary product is coming directly to crowdfunding donors worldwide in a project recently launched to support their efforts to bring the Pro Series Bluetooth Touch Headphone to the marketplace. “Consumers are looking for this kind of convenience - this kind of technology. And we’re here to bring it to them.” said Adam Gemal, CEO of The Section 8.



The Touch Headphone crowdfunding project is slated to bring the product to the forefront. With the finger’s pressure to the earpiece and a vertical swipe up, the unit will turn up the volume in the headphones. Dually, one vertical swipe back down and the volume goes down. The headphones will easily skip music tracks with a horizontal swipe to the right direction to move the track forward. To rewind a track the headphone user would merely slide their finger to the left direction on the earpiece.



The Bluetooth compatibility is fully-charged by connecting a USB wire that is enclosed with the product. A one-hour charge will result in ten hours of play time. Bluetooth, otherwise known as wireless compatibility, and touch features can be used from anywhere between ten to fifty feet from the device and in some instances one hundred feet. With one click of the power button the headphones will pause and re-start music.



“One of the most convenient features is the fact that a user can take a phone call while using the headphones.” added Gemal. “The music will stop and the user can press the power button to pick up the call.” To phone the last outgoing call users can double click the button.



Some of the perks for the project include a pair of headphones in one of the three colors available - black, white or red, a limited edition silver model, and a set with a built in microphone.



