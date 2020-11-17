Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global "SWIR camera market share" size is projected to reach USD 419.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Unhindered spread of the novel coronavirus across the globe is stoking the adoption of thermal cameras and fueling the market growth, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "SWIR Camera Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (SWIR Linear Camera, SWIR Area Camera), By Application (Inspection and Quality Control, Security and Surveillance, Astronomy, Thermography, Spectroscopy, and Others), By End-user (Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Scientific Research and Life Sciences, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027".



List of Key Players for swir camera market:



Xenics

Sierra-Olympic Systems, Inc.

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.

Lynred

IRCameras LLC

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Teledyne Princeton Instruments

Raptor Photonics

New Imaging Technologies (NIT)

Leonardo DRS

InView Technology Corporation

FLIR Systems, Inc.



High body temperature is one of the primary warning signs of the COVID-19 infection in an individual. Healthcare and other professionals charged with the responsibility of testing people for fever need to perform their task diligently, while maintaining a safe distance from those being checked. An optimal solution to this predicament of frontline workers has been provided by thermal imaging devices such as SWIR camera market that use heat signatures from bodies to catch high temperatures. For example, the US Department of Defense is utilizing thermal imagers to detect fever onset among personnel entering military facilities. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the demand for SWIR and other infrared-based cameras, especially in health and important government agencies.



Major Segments for swir camera market:



- By Product



SWIR Linear Camera

SWIR camera market Area Camera



- By Application



Inspection and Quality Control

Security and Surveillance

Astronomy

Thermography

Spectroscopy

Others



- By End-user



Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Scientific Research and Life Sciences

Others



- By Region



North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)



Regional Insights



"Wide Adoption of Thermal Imaging Tools to Fuel the Market in North America"



In 2019, the market size in North America stood at USD 60.0 million and in the coming years, the region is expected to dominate this market share. This is mainly attributable to the widespread installation of thermal imaging devices across the continent. For instance, in the US, SWIR cameras are extensively used in law enforcement operations. Strengthening this trend is the advent of smart technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), which are spurring innovation among market players in the region.



In Asia-Pacific, the market growth is premised on rapid uptake of cloud computing solutions and improving internet and mobile connectivity, particularly in India and China, which are encouraging installation of thermal imaging devices. In the Middle East, increasing application of SWIR cameras in the healthcare sector is emerging as the key growth driver for the regional market.



Competitive Landscape



"Strategic Launch of Novel Products by Key Players to Augment Competition"



Key players in this market are constantly engaged in a healthy competition to develop and introduce niche and innovative products to gain a definitive edge. As a result, many companies are enhancing their R&D capacity through increased investments, collaborations, and acquisitions.



Industry Developments:



May 2020: France-based New Imaging Technologies (NIT) launched its SWIR camera market called HiPe SenS for applications in long exposure time and low light environments. The camera is powered by the company's newest SWIR sensor, NSC1902T-SI, which features an ultra-low dark current and low noise operation.

February 2020: US-based Teledyne Princeton Instruments expanded its NIRvana®SWIR product range, with the addition of the NIRvana HS. The novel camera offers leverages the power of second near-infrared window to cater to the diverse requirements of the medical, industrial, and scientific domains.



