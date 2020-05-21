Swiss British Producer & DJane Natalie Williams Visions Released Her New Music "Trilogy"

Bern, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- "Trilogy" is the name of the new EP from the Visions series by Natalie Williams Visions, which is dedicated to clubbers and deephouse music lovers. The British-born artist, who lives in Switzerland, produces her songs herself, which are globally available in every known music download store.



Stylistically Williams is to be found in the field of Electronica, even if due to her long lasting musical experience different influences are recognizable.



The current EP is available on all relevant online platforms, including iTunes, Amazon MP3, Spotify and many other online stores.



About Natalie Williams Visions

With the first music productions in the fields of electronic music and publication of Visions Vol1 in 2007, Natalie is meanwhile a musician with many years of experience in the areas of music production, mixing, mastering of electronic music and also as a DJ on the road internationally.She also can be seen in regular live chats, where she interviews and chats with other musicians and producers and shows insights to how people produce music.



To learn more about the musician, visit: https://nataliewilliams.eu/