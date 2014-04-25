Swiss Designer Jean-Marc Salemi Looks to Raise $75,000 via Indiegogo to Start the Production of HOOT WATCHES.

Lausanne, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- HOOT WATCHES will bring together a unique set of quality and design with a DNA based on Swiss know-how, resulting in an affordable luxury product. A thorough analysis of the market shows that entry-level watch quality is often neglected. On the other hand, the quality of high-end luxury watches is irrefutable, yet inaccessible. Jean-Marc Salemi’s objective is thus to offer a design that is both appealing and made of the same high-end materials as those used by luxurious brands.



This upcoming watch brand combines the technical sophistication of a stainless steel structure to that of a high quality, rubber-injected membrane in order to allow a link between the Case band and bracelet. This creates a unique, extremely technical and resistant piece.



The elaborated internal micro grooves of the strap guarantee optimal comfort with this UV-resistant and hypoallergenic watch even in high heat temperatures. The stainless steel bezel is also covered in high-quality rubber coating and the back case, stamped with the Hoot logo, reveals a Swiss-made quartz movement that is water resistant to 10 ATM.



All of the funds collected from Indiegogo will be used for the production of the first series of HOOT WATCHES. The start-up has spent over a year conceptualizing, designing and adjusting to perfection the HOOT WATCHES prototypes. They are, therefore, ready to launch the production. They guarantee a delivery of the models within four months following the end of the Indiegogo campaign.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1f50nEo