Swiss Medica Treats Autism with Stem Cell Therapy

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- It has been discovered that vaccinations containing mercury (measles, mumps and rubella), anti-depressants during pregnancy, pesticides and heavy metals have an association with this disorder.



How Is Autism Treated?

There are two potential treatment plans: educational interventions and medical management. Over 50% of children with Autism are prescribed psychoactive drugs or anticonvulsants, but no known medication relieves autism's core symptoms of social and communication impairments.



Swiss Medica Clinic Treats Autism Through Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy is an innovative and successful approach to treating autism, as the stem cells are able to influence the metabolism, the immune system and restore damaged cells and tissues. This treatment positively impacts all body organs and systems, its main target being the brain.



Stem cell therapy increases the blood and oxygen supply to the brain, replaces impaired neurons and promotes development of new arteries. After a while, stem cells attain the characteristics of the cells, multiplying them, which leads to a recovery of the white and gray matter and, consequently, improving neurologic symptoms and the intellectual capacity. It has been confirmed that Mesenchymal Stem Cells improve the immune system and stop inflammation.



Stem cell therapy targets:



- Immunity

- Metabolism

- Communication ability

- Learning capacity

- Memory

- Thinking



Advantages of Stem Cell therapy offered by Swiss Medica:



1. No side effects or stem-cell rejection (use the patient's very own stem)

2. No allergic or immune reactions (own cells suit chromosomal and genetic structure)

3. No general anesthesia required

4. No risk of contamination by transmissible diseases

5. No oncological complications as adult stem cells in the comparison with embryonic cells are rather mature

6. only a small fat tissue sample is needed

7. Stem cells are injected into the body only a few hours after they have been tapped



About Swiss Medica Clinic

The highly-experienced medics at Swiss Medica Clinic realize the importance of personalized care, quality and confidence, the key factors for the best treatment. Swiss Medica Clinic is a modern clinic that offers its patients with Autism the most innovative therapies.



For more information about Stem Cell treatments call us at +1.303.500.3821 or visit PlacidWay a leading US-based medical tourism resource and provider.