Swiss Private Capital Providing Private Funds to Private and Institutional Clients

Melbourne, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Swiss Private Capital Ltd. is a Dubai-based company that operates worldwide thanks to their branch offices in New York, Frankfurt and Geneva. The company put itself in position to cope with the challenges of globalization and the tremendous complexity of the financial markets. They offer an exclusive private fund to private and institutional clients.



A multinational team of financial experts is providing the required service in order to facilitate professionalism; they provide consulting services starting from basic portfolio structuring all the way to tax planning and setting up customized offshore structures. Their attention is focused to the individual’s need, so that they can provide a tailor-suited solution for every client.



While many competitors either focus on conservative, low return investments or on speculative high yield solutions, Swiss Private Capital put their passion to work to provide a product that results in a safe first-class investment vehicle for their clients that makes a crucial difference from the rest.



Swiss Private Capital strive to offer their clients customized services in line with their needs. The products of the company are of exceptional quality, and their philosophy is based on four principles: capital preservation and real increase in value; risk limitation; diversification; liquidity and flexibility.



The SPC Global Fund is the centerpiece of their offered products and represents the heart and the soul of all the efforts of Swiss Private Capital. Among the specifications of this fund are: own segregated account; 24/7 online access; no minimum investment period; withdrawals possible at anytime; possible compounding; no management fee; no country restrictions; EUR/USD/GBP/JPY and AUD Deposits accepted; account setup within 48 hours… And, the best part: and all of that FREE OF CHARGE.



Even the best specifications do not prevail without a solid performance, and Swiss Private Capital manages to offer great conditions with an ultra conservative risk management — and yet yield returns far above market benchmarks. And their performance clearly indicates their results: Their SPC Global Fund has never missed a requested payout since March 2008; their SPC Global Fund yields more than 3% every month (overall average) and has never had a negative yearly return.



Furthermore, it is important for the company to let the investor know that Swiss Private Capital is grateful for their support and appreciate their continued trust. The company’s team constantly strives for good performance in order to create an even better investment scenario for their clients — and if their clients decide to share their investment experiences and express their satisfaction in a testimonial, it’s possible to make a video, write an email or record an audio file that Swiss Private Capital will share on their website to let everybody know about their exceptional services.



About SSwiss Private Capital

All the information about the company can be found at their website, www.swiss-private.com.



For more information, feel free to contact Chris George via email at info@swiss-private.com or by phone at +1 800 666 0020.