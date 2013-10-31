Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Swisscom AG : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Swisscom AG : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Swisscom AG"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Swisscom AG" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Swisscom AG"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Swisscom AG (Swisscom) is a provider of telecommunication services. The company provides integrated telecommunication services such as mobile, fixed and Internet protocol (IP)-based voice and data communications services. It also offers analog and digital access services, and provides broadband services over existing subscriber lines. Additionally, it provides services such as IT infrastructure outsourcing and the management of communications infrastructures. The company primarily serves residential customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate houses. It provides services to 6.3 million mobile customers and 902,000 TV customers. It also offers 1.7 million broadband retail connections. Swisscom is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Swisscom AG



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