Switch2Voip Now Offers United Kingdom (UK) Toll Free Numbers

Olympia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Switch2Voip is a popular company offering high quality toll free and call center VoIP services to customers. This service provider guarantees to manage the call center VoIP needs of clients with complete dedication. Companies can now save a lot of money on phone calls with the facilities offered by Switch2Voip. The VoIP solutions provided by this firm appear to manage the calls of billions with the maximum possible accuracy.



Companies will be able to receive calls on exclusive toll free numbers from their customers residing in Canada, UK or USA with the help of Switch2Voip services. Service seekers can sign up for the Toll Free Number via the website switch2voip.us. The Account Manager will allow clients to get access to their account balance and call history online for 24 hours a day.



The Toll Free Number can be purchased with a pay-as-you-go scheme, which enables customers to add credits to the account anytime online. 800 United Kingdom (UK) Toll Free Numbers are available for $4/month and charges for incoming calls are 0.0213 cents.



A satisfied client of Switch2Voip says, “I would like to recommend Switch2Voip services to anyone, we started looking for VoIP for Call Centers and I’m glad we found them. Quality is great and gets connected immediately, we are a near shore call center and it feels like if we are in the States.”



Residential as well as large corporate houses can equally rely on these facilities to save money.



Switch2Voip directly connect the servers with international as well as local providers to ensure the best results at affordable prices. The extended customer support system guarantees high quality services on Toll free numbers, International DID and Hosted Vicidial, apart from call center VoIP.



The Switch2Voip service list includes VoIP for Business, GoAutoDial, Virtual Hosted VICIdial, A-Z VoIP Termination, VoIP for Dialers and Call Centers/Vicidial, Asterisk, VicidialNow, ViciBox, Free USA Virtual Phone Numbers, Bulk SMS Messaging and USA Toll Free Number. In addition, many other free service features are also made available to suit the requirements of diverse customers.



The website says, “Whether you are looking to open a new account or you need additional support, our dedicated team of professionals are ready to assist you 24/7, Switch2Voip employs some of the top industry experts in VoIP and network engineering so you can rest assured you are working with knowledgeable people.”



To get more information about United Kingdom (UK) Toll Free Numbers, visit http://www.switch2voip.us/



About Switch2Voip

Switch2Voip is a service provider dealing with activities related to Call Center VoIP and Toll Free Numbers. This company also offers a number of other advanced virtual hosting facilities to customers at reasonable rates.



Media Contact

Switch2Voip Call Center VoIP Provider

Contact: Margaret Moore, Media Manager

Address: 101 Capitol Way N

Olympia, WA 98501

Tel: 1-206-309-5946

Email: support@switch2voip.us

URL: http://www.switch2voip.us