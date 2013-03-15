Switch2Voip Releases VoIP Service for Call Centers & Business Customers

Olympia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Switch2Voip, the premier Washington-based wholesale VoIP provider for call centers and business, today has announced a new VoIP service package call centers and business customers at the same flat rate.



Switch2Voip, which seamlessly integrates Carrier Grade Call Center solutions that allow consumers to compete and reduce operational costs while experiencing top quality VoIP services, has the unique ability to make unlimited concurrent calls from their dialers without the need of opening more than 1 account.



“Let Switch2Voip manage your call center and business VoIP needs with accuracy, reliability so you can focus on your core business with peace of mind,” says Media Manager Margaret Moore.



Switch2Voip employs some of the top industry experts in VoIP and network engineering so call centers and business customers rest assured they are working with knowledgeable people who can work efficiently to solve their communications problems.



“Now is a good time as ever to make the switch, because Switch2Voip is now offering a FREE USA Virtual Phone number to all call center and business VoIP customers for unlimited time,” adds Moore, whose dedicated team of support professionals is ready to assist you 24/7. Their data center in Putnam, New York works 24/7 to make sure clients’ business is in good hands and that they get the best service the deserve.



As it relates to how VoIP works, Moore explains that Switch2Voip directly connects their servers with local and international providers to be able to provide call centers and businesses with the best VoIP prices available in the market today.



“At the same time, we can provide you with the highest quality and support using only white and premium routes to cater your needs,” she adds.



For further information, please visit the following website: www.switch2voip.us



About Switch2Voip

