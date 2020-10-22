Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Switchboards Global Market Report 2020



The switchboard market consists of sales of switchboards and related services for distribution of electricity from one electrical source to another electrical source. Switchboards refers to the power distribution process system which consists of panels with different switches and indicators to direct and control electricity for functioning in circuits.



The switchboard market covered in this report is segmented by type into low-voltage, middle-voltage, high-voltage. It is also segmented by end-user into industrial, residential, commercial, other.



The global switchboard market was worth $ 71.83 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $95.78 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Emerson Process Management, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Powerwell, GEDAC ELECTRIC, Kounis, Aussie Switchboards



Increasing manufacturing efficiency of products for longer durability increases demand for the switchboards. Major companies are highly focusing on innovations to design switchboards. Incorporation of new technologies within the production tends to improve its efficiency and service life of the products. For instance, in 2018, the Shanghai municipal government and ABB signed a memorandum and invested about $2.4 billion in China for upgradation of functionality in building smart city with smart manufacturing for efficient and safe connectivity in Shanghais local enterprises. Increase in efficiency drives the demand for switchboard, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.



The rising prices of raw materials is expected to limit the growth of the switchboard market. The volatility of prices in raw materials such as copper, aluminum and steel is expected to have a significant impact on manufacturing cost of switchboards increasing the expenses of manufacturers. For instance, in 2018, Schneider Electric predicted high prices of raw materials owing to high input costs due to new import tariffs in the USA and China impacting the company's business and bottom line.



In July 2018, ABB, a Switzerland-based automation company acquired GE Industrial Solutions for $2.6 billion. With this acquisition, ABB aimed to become market leader in electrification and expanding its footprint in the North American market. GE Industrial Solutions is a USA-based company that specializes in designing and selling electrical solutions such as circuit breakers, switchgear, components for lighting control and power supply equipments.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Switchboards in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Switchboards market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Switchboards market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



