Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- "Switchgear Market for Power Industry, 2013 Update Global Market Size, Equipment Market Share, Key Country Analysis to 2020" gives detailed information on the current switchgear market, focusing on key countries, as well as covering the global scenario. The report analyzes the drivers, restraints, revenues and market shares/ key players of the six key countries in the switchgear market. For each of these countries, the report provides revenue forecast, segmented by voltage level along with market share.



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Scope

- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the switchgear market in the UK, the US, Italy, India, China and Saudi Arabia. The report covers

- Revenue forecasts until 2020 for high-voltage, medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgears separately at global and country level.

- Information in terms of infrastructure and related investments and regulations that would affect the switchgear market.

- Market share of players/ leading players for different categories of switchgear sales in 2012.

- High-voltage switchgear market revenue with split by equipment has also been provided for 2012 for every country covered.

- Key drivers and restraints impacting the global switchgear market.



Reasons to buy

- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time-sensitive manner. It will allow you to

- Facilitate decision making, by providing historical and forecast data on the revenue of the switchgear market.

- Develop strategies based on the various market developments in the switchgear market segment.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues, based on an understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the switchgear market.

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



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Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Switchgear Market, Technical Overview

2.2 Switchgear Market, Product Description

2.3 Scope of the Report

2.4 GlobalData Report Guidance



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3 Global Switchgear Market Analysis

3.1 Switchgear Market, Drivers, 2013-2020

3.1.1 Growing Installed Capacity

3.1.2 Substantial Investment in Transmission Infrastructure

3.1.3 Growing Investments in Distribution Infrastructure

3.1.4 Aging Infrastructure and Refurbishment Activities

3.1.5 Growing Renewable Energy Installed Capacity

3.1.6 Deregulated and Competitive Electricity Market

3.1.7 Overall Growth in Infrastructure



4 Global Switchgear Market 22

4.1 Global Switchgear Market, Revenue, 2008-2020

4.1.1 Global, High-voltage Switchgear Market, Revenue, 2008-2020

4.1.2 Global, Medium-voltage Switchgear Market, Revenue, 2008-2020

4.1.3 Global, Low-voltage Switchgear Market, Revenue, 2008-2020

4.2 India Switchgear Market



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