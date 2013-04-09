Switching Is In: One Can Now Make Things Happen with Free PDF to Word Software

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- A lot of people have a common problem in dealing with pdf files. One of the most common problem is the complete lack of software availability in reading, and most especially, editing these files. Sure, pdf's are a handy file to have - completely safe from the prying hands of people who might accidentally edit important details on the file.



With only a limited choice of software editing tools for pdf files, users often spend tons of money to avail. With Free PDF Solutions, users can now convert pdf to word without spending anything. And though this program is linked to Microsoft Office Word, it also works on other open source programs such as Open Office.



One of the ability of Free PDF Solutions is the capability of converting pdf to word and back again. Designed for the sole purpose of managing the content of the pdf file, this program gives users the edge over others who continuously search for the right pdf editing tool and spending a lot out of it.



One might think that this useful tool consumes a lot of space in the hard drive, but think again. This pdf to word converter takes up only a small amount of space. It also gives the option of saving new documents on a new folder but is changeable to those who don’t want that option. While switching to a doc. file, it retains the design of most pdf files which is admittedly a hassle free feature.



Users don't need to waste a lot of time in changing or re-changing back to the original designs. The Free PDF Solutions tool is a guaranteed must have for students and business men alike for its efficient use.



About Free PDF Solutions

As the company name suggests, Free PDF Solutions is a company which specializes in providing free solutions to users wishing to convert and edit pdf files. The company has been catering to different major organizations for a time and has been proven to be effective with the solution it gives.



Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website - http://download.cnet.com/Free-PDF-to-Word/3000-10743_4-75732609.html



Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001