Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Switzerland Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Switzerland beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Switzerland beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The volume of beer sold on the Swiss market was almost identical in 2012 to the previous year; this was despite the positive influence of the UEFA 2012 European Championship in Q2-12. However, there was some change to the actual structure of the market.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Swiss producers lost out further to imports which increased their position by almost one share point fuelled by the high value of the Swiss franc



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Switzerland Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Switzerland Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

Import growth was pulled along by the strong Swiss franc



The volume of beer sold on the Swiss market was almost identical in 2012 to the previous year (at 4,600 th hl); this was despite the positive influence of the UEFA 2012 European Championship in Q2-12



The market is firmly in the hands of the brands of Feldschlsschen (Carlsberg) and Heineken. Their products are widespread and can be found in mainstream retail, discount channels, beverage distributors and in the gastronomy sector



A noticeable trend in respect of packaging was an upsizing in multi-packs.



Politics will play a larger role in 2013; new measures regarding the implementation of the Alcohol Revision Policy (see Taxation and Legislation) will be made, for example the banning of the retail sale of alcohol between the hours of 22:00-06:00. This is expected to have a negative influence on future beer market development.



Key Highlights

Micro/hobby brewers are in vogue, but although large in number, their yearly production (under 1,000 hl each) is marginal



According to the Swiss Brewers Association, 16 companies with 18 production plants, represent over 97% of domestic beer production



1897 Cervisia Helvetica (Brauerei H. Mller), a spicy, amber beer was available once again in 2012, this time at a special offer price of CHF7.20 for 6x33cl bottles, below the regular price of CHF8.10.



Swiss producers lost out further to imports which increased their position by almost one share point (up to 24%) fuelled by the high value of the Swiss franc



The move away from Horeca beer consumption to retail stalled in 2012



Companies Mentioned



AUSLNDISCHE BIERE, FELDSCHLSSCHEN GETRNKE, HEINEKEN SWITZERLAND AG, BRAUEREI LOCHER, BRAUEREI SCHTZENGARTEN, RUGENBRU AG, SONNENBRU AG ,BRAUEREI H. MLLER AG ,BRAUEREI FALKEN AG ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138938/switzerland-beer-market-insights-2013.html