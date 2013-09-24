Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Switzerland Cider Market Insights market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Switzerland Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Swiss cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Swiss cider market is showing no signs of recovery as recorded volumes were down a further 2% last year, with adverse weather contributing to the downtrend throughout the year.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

2012 was also blighted by a general lack of innovation and new product introductions, although Ramseier Suisse aims to add a cloudy variant to its SuureMoscht brand in 2013. Inexpensive beer imports also impinged on the cider market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Switzerland Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Switzerland cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

Domestic cider remains a seasonal beverage - with peak times over the summer, especially during harvest periods and festivals, as well as the year end festive season.



Changes in consumer preference and increased product selection of alternative alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are hurting this category.



The continued long-term shift from on-trade to off-trade in respect of beverage consumption will also continue to act as a disadvantage to cider products.



Traditional cider has failed to establish itself as a trendy drink among younger drinkers. Without marketing drive or innovation, interest is waning as the older cider drinking generations shrink in number.



A trend towards drinks with lower alcoholic content (health and wellness trend) is a potential opportunity, although wine is more likely to benefit from this.



Key Highlights

Meanwhile imports took share, assisted by the high value of the Swiss Franc as importers exercised financial security by diversifying the domestic market with international flavors.



Various small scale private production facilities do exist, but they produce for local consumption and are 'artisan' in nature.



Industry consolidation has already occurred in Switzerland. No further mergers or acquisition are expected.



The average off-premise price in 2012 was CHF3.13. This increase was pushed up by the premium and mainstream segments.



Cider can be bought in retail through Cash and Carry warehouses but the main outlets are agricultural supermarkets and include Coop, Lndi and Migros outlets located in rural areas selling agricultural supplies alongside regular supermarket product lines. Premium ciders are also sold online.



Companies Mentioned



MOSTEREI MOHL AG, MostereiMohl Brand Volumes, 2008-2012, RAMSEIER SUISSE AG, Ramseier Suisse



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141607/switzerland-cider-market-insights.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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