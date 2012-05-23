New Medical Devices market report from Global Markets Direct: "Switzerland ENT Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- "Switzerland ENT Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Switzerland ENT Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within five market categories - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints and Voice Prosthesis. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for ENT Devices market categories - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints and Voice Prosthesis.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within five market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the five market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Switzerland ENT Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Widex A/S, Siemens Healthcare, GN ReSound A/S, Cochlear Limited and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Switzerland ENT Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Widex A/S, Siemens Healthcare, GN ReSound A/S, Cochlear Limited, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., MED-EL, Welch Allyn Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Atos Medical AB, InHealth Technologies (InHealth)
