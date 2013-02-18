Switzerland Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Switzerland Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018, a new report that provides key market data on the Switzerland Ophthalmic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories – Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Ophthalmic Devices market categories – Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Switzerland Ophthalmic Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Essilor International, Alcon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CIBA Vision Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Switzerland Ophthalmic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
Essilor International Alcon, Inc. Carl Zeiss AG CIBA Vision Corporation Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated CooperVision, Inc. Hoya Corporation Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Topcon Corporation Shamir Optical Industry Ltd. Haag-Streit AG Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG Heidelberg Engineering GmbH Sauflon Pharmaceuticals Limited Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG GEUDER AG Quantel Medical SA STAAR Surgical Company Nidek Co., Ltd. SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG
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