New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- BMI View: Switzerland 's high income status and demand from local consumers for the latest technologies has made it one of the highest value per capita telecoms markets in Western Europe and globally. This has driven investment by operators in infrastructure, with the incumbent Swisscom investing in fibre, while it also launched LTE in 2012. The competition have also been investing in LTE, with all three mobile network operators offering commercial services since June 2013. The outlook is relatively bright for the wireless and wireline markets, despite the squeeze from market saturation , Swisscom's Infinity tariffs and threats to traditional revenues from IP alternatives.
Key Data
- Smartphone ownership has proliferated rapidly in Switzerland, with Orange reporting smartphone penetration reached 67% in its subscription base by the end of 2013.
- In Q313 the integration of Lebara Mobile subscriptions by Sunrise resulted in a boost to its market share, which rose 2.8pps q-o-q to 23.7% (before falling back slightly in Q413).
- The OECD released data for dedicated mobile subscription penetration at the end of 2012, showing growth was slightly below our forecast. We believe this is likely the result of customers deferring subscriptions as they wait for LTE services to become more widely available.
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Key Trends And Developments
The operating environment for Swisscom's rivals has once again led to reports of potential restructuring. In December 2013 it was reported that CVC Capital Partners was preparing to sell multi-play operator Sunrise. However in January 2014 it was reported that Orange Switzerland and Sunrise were engaged in talks regarding pooling assets. A network sharing deal is currently believed to be on the table, although a full-blown merger of the private equity-owned duo is also rumoured to be an option as both continue to struggle against market leader Swisscom. However, BMI believes a full merger unlikely given that in 2010, then...
The Switzerland Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Switzerland's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Switzerland Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Switzerland.
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