Extra Edition Year-End TV Special, Is an Abbreviated Compilation of Sword Art Online, with New Scenes Added

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Based on an afterword coming from Sword Art Online light novel series author Reki Kawahara right at the end of the series’s 13th book, which will be available for sale tomorrow in Japan, the Sword Art Online: Extra Edition end-of-year TV special, is an abridged collection of the whole anime series. However, in this collection, many new scenes are included.



Therefore for individuals holding out optimism that they will discover the Gun Gale Online chapter of the light novels in anime form, there is a bad announcement to be made: this is very unlikely to occur.



Gun Gale Online is definitely the main game of the "Sword Art Online" series of light novels. The very first season of the anime adaptation included the first two arcs and simply attained the end of volume 4 in December 2012. Gun Gale Online is the next arc, right after ALfheim Online.



Sword Art Online is essentially a light novel written by Reki Kawahara (who also wrote the novel Accel World) and illustrated by Abec since April 2009.It has been adapted into several manga but also in 25 episodes anime by Studio A-1 Pictures. Following the success of the anime adaptation, Sword Art Online was also developed by Banpresto as a PlayStation portable video game.



Reki Kawahara who is a quite popular Japanese author of the light novels, manga Accel World and Sword Art Online, stated in his afterword from Sword Art Online light novel volume 13, as far as the SAO TV special is concerned: (This is full translation)



“I’d like to do a bit of promotional plugging on this page here. You probably already know this from looking at the book’s wraparound jacket band, but at the end of 2013 the Sword Art Online TV anime series will be getting a TV special.



Despite the fact that the year-end TV special is essentially a compilation of the Aincrad and Fairy Dance chapters from the 2012 TV anime series, there will be a few innovative scenes added in.



It has been nearly a year since followers had the ability to see Kirito, the principle protagonist of the Sword Art Online light novel, move around in animated form on a TV screen, so Fans are advised to watch the TV special.



Kawahara therefore concluded his afterword by thanking the light novel team’s staff members for coping with production delays on book 13.



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