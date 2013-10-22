Sworn to Secrecy - for Life: Award-Winning Novel Turns 17 Year-Old American Into WWII Clandestine Spy

Washington, D.C -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- While WWII is frequent inspiration for modern-day authors, few novels boast the natural intrigue and appeal of Charles Joseph Fickey’s ‘Sworn to Secrecy For Life’. Unlike a wartime blood-and-guts novel, Fickey fuses fact with fiction to tell the tumultuous story of one young man’s more-than-unique mission.



Synopsis of ‘Sworn to Secrecy - For Life: A Young American Spy's Odyssey through War-torn Germany and Russia’:



This story is reminiscent of both ‘Disney ‘and ‘Kafka’, with elements of wonder, surprise improbability, and the bizarre. The hero, a seventeen-year old lad from West Virginia, enters World War II as a clandestine agent, known to only President Roosevelt and his intelligence advisor.



He is thoroughly trained in military procedures and German history, geography and language, and almost immediately thrust deep into enemy territory on a secret mission. Within days, he finds himself in the midst of the Battle of Pripet Marsh and, a few weeks later, he comes into close contact with the leaders of both Germany and Russia, as well as their most trusted military advisors.



All of these dignitaries see the young man as a hero; they trust him with powerful secrets and send him on missions of increasing complexity, always leading farther away from completion of his first, and most important, mission. Somehow, he evades discovery, collects numerous medals and honors, finally accomplishes his mission, and then lives out the rest of the War performing comparably mundane duties.



As the author explains, his book gives a unique and vital insight into the United States’ WWII intelligence operations.



“Most of the world knows about the young men who risked their lives on the battlefield, but few are aware that the nation’s youth were a vital information-gathering tool among the enemy. My narrative shows the lengths a proud teenager will go to in order to service his country; a story that isn’t dissimilar to many from reality,” says Fickey.



Continuing, “It also gives people a well-researched look into the intelligence operations of the United States during this unpredictable period in world history. Our nation’s ability to get hold of information rivaled that of any other nation – even if we had to put people in harm’s way to obtain it.”



The book has seen an abundance of success since its release, winning best veteran book among the Military Writers Association and the Modern History Society in 2011. It was also displayed at the Frankfurt Book Fair during the same year.



“It just goes to show that, while the war ended almost seven decades ago, its stories will live on forever. There’s a great ending to this book – but you’ll need to pick up a copy to find out what it is!” Fickey adds.



‘Sworn to Secrecy - For Life: A Young American Spy's Odyssey through War-torn Germany and Russia’ is available now:

Paperback – http://amzn.to/1eunkME.

Kindle - http://amzn.to/1eunp2T.



About the Author: The author is from Washington, DC.