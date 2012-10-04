SXSW Eco Austin-Style Pop-Up Party with Sett Studio and Dwell

Sett Studio modular home builder, will join Dwell, Origin Magazine and a handful of other earth-concious sponsors to host a SXSW Eco party this Thursday night.
Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Sett Studio modular home builder, will join Dwell, Origin Magazine and a handful of other earth-concious sponsors to host a SXSW Eco party this Thursday night. The general public is invited to accompany the list of sustainable celebriities for a complimentary night fused with live music, eco-friendly food and drinks, and responsibly-designed decor; all amongst a modern prefab pop up tour hosted by Austin-based Sett Studio and The Goodlife Team.
Sett Studio, accompanied by an assortment of sustainable companies; including Dwell and Origin Magazine, also invites attendees of the SXSW Eco Conference to view their three recently completed modular offices at The Goodlife Team office. The event will be held October 4 from 7:30-10 p.m., at the GoodLife Team offices on 1114 East Cesar Chavez St., main entrance on Waller St. Arrive early; guests limited to 300 people, 21 and over only please.
Globally renowned composer, artist, and author of numerous works; DJ Spooky will grace the crowd with live entertainment. Food supplied by local food trailer, Lucky J’s Chicken and Waffles, with samples of their new vegetarian menu additions. For dessert, organic and handmade architectural ice cream sandwiches by Coolhaus for $5 each. Eco-friendly adult beverages supplied by Austin organic tequila brand, Dulce Vida, with organic mixers by Whole Foods. Eco-friendly party supplies that won’t envoke guilt, by Susty Party, and designer decor by Flux and WakaNINE.
“This is a really exciting time for us”, said Sett Studio co-founder, Mike Speciale. “We’ve worked really hard to produce our environmentally responsible spaces, and getting to work with Dwell is a huge honor.”
“This event will contain a wide array of sustainably concious companies and individuals; all joining together to have a great time, Eco-Austin style.” says Sett Studio designer Kimber Reed.
Dwell featured Sett Studio in a recent website article, adding to their recognition received by many, including CNBC, Jetson Green, Inhabitat, Apartment Therapy, and others.
The newly-built modern, modular, energy-efficient offices at The GoodLife Team are excellent representations of how Sett Studio re-thinks space to meet any customers’ needs.
“We really zero in on the precise needs of our clients, then design and build a space using sustainable materials, that is energy-efficient, extremely durable and very visually attractive,” says Speciale.
About Sett Studio
Sett Studio is a forward-thinking approach to functional space. By combining modern and contemporary design with the latest in energy-efficient building materials, we provide usable space for people who are interested in an attractive, eco-friendly alternative.
While our home studio units can range in size from 80-360 sf, we also build custom, full-scale modular homes.
We build the studio units in our warehouse and deliver them to your property. Instead of months of on-site construction, Sett installs your studio in just days.
For our full-scale modular homes, we work with you to detail your custom designed home to address and meet your priorities, and maximize the properties features.
To effectively create engaging, responsible space, we focus on three fundamental elements - design, materials and purpose of space.